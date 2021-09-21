CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Expert here breaking down

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis (me being an expert) went over poorly here last week when I broke down the GT game, but I am persistent. Some accused me of a lazy web search, but not being a nerd, computers still have me in awe. Unlike last week against GT, Tigers have owned NCS...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
Person
Dave Doeren
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Computers#American Football#Tigers#Ncs
swark.today

Arkansas vs. Georgia kickoff time

FAYETTEVILLE – National television will continue chronicling the Arkansas Razorbacks’ gauntlet through the SEC. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks Oct. 2 SEC game with the nationally No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs kicks off at 11 a.m. (CDT) on ESPN at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. it was announced Monday. This Saturday the 3-0...
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

LSU Honors Kevione Faulk, Assistant Coach’s Daughter Who Died, During Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the LSU football team honored the daughter of Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk, after her tragic death earlier this week. Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died days before she turned 20 years old. At this point, her cause of death has not been revealed. But the Tigers wore decals on their helmet that read “KF” for Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Troy Aikman Tonight

Troy Aikman took his place alongside Joe Buck for Thursday night’s Panthers-Texans game. And per usual, everyone said the same thing about the NFL commentator during the broadcast. Aikman and Buck make up one of the best sports broadcasting duos in the NFL. But because we see them so often,...
NFL
Popculture

Pac-12 Conference QB Quits Team 3 Games Into 2021 Season

Another college football quarterback has left his team. This week, the Utah Utes, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, announced their starting quarterback Charlie Brewer decided to leave the program three games into the 2021 season. This news comes after quarterback Bailey Hockman announced that he's leaving Middle Tennessee State University's team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
chatsports.com

Podcast: Breaking down the big win over Rice

A week after the ground game faltered against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Texas Longhorns got their ground game going in spades against the Rice Owls, setting records in the process. Texas had five running backs get significant carries, four of which scored a touchdown and three of them breaking off runs longer than 60 yards. All of that led to a school-record 7.4 yards per carry for the Longhorns in the lopsided win over the Owls. That led to quarterback Casey Thompson looking solidly in command of the offense, completing 15 of his 18 attempts for 164 yards, two scores and an interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicemdawgs.com

2022 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule announced

The 2022 Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedule has been officially announced. UGA is scheduled to open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The following week on Sept. 10, the Bulldogs open...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy