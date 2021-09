As websites like IGN were reporting on a new lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, the company unveiled a press release going into detail about their latest legal troubles. It was initially reported that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was suing Activision Blizzard for allegations of harassment towards female employees and for gender discrimination. The EEOC lawsuit was the result of a years-long investigation of the company. The lawsuit demanded the company compensate affected employees with back part and damages, as well as implicate institutions that will carry out policies that ensure equal employment opportunities.

