Environment

Coral Reef Biodiversity Predicted To Shuffle Rather Than Collapse As Climate Changes With Ocean Warming and Acidification

By University of Hawaii at Manoa
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral reefs are among the most biologically diverse, complex, and productive ecosystems on the planet. Most of coral reef biodiversity consists of tiny organisms living deep within the three-dimensional reef matrix. Although largely unseen, this diversity is essential to the survival and function of coral reef ecosystems, and many have worried that climate change will lead to dramatic loss of this diversity.

