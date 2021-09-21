CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Frank Herbert wrote ‘Dune’ in this California estate listed for $1.6 million

By ORDER REPRINT
Tacoma News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beautiful Bay Area home where famous science fiction writer Frank Herbert wrote his 1965 novel “Dune” has landed on the California real estate market for $1.59 million. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which sits on Mississippi Street in San Francisco, comes with a wide variety of features, including some unforgettable...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Frank Sinatra’s former California Byrdview Estate with ties to Marilyn Monroe and JFK goes on sale for $21.5M

A property where Frank Sinatra once lived for nearly a decade is currently for sale in the outskirts of Hollywood. Built in 1949, the lavish single-story property located in Chatsworth, California, some 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, was designed by famed architect William Pereira and boasts a footprint of over 8,100 square feet while situated perfectly on nearly 14 acres.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
seattlepi.com

'Dune' Hits $76 Million at International Box Office

Moviegoers, at least at the international box office, have kept the ticket sales flowing for “Dune,” the big-budget reimagining of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel. The movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), brought in $26.3 million from 32 overseas markets in its second weekend of release. It has generated $76.5 million to date, a solid tally given that many parts of the international box office have been slow to recover from COVID-19. However, the Warner Bros. and Legendary film cost $165 million to produce, meaning it will need to generate nothing short of a tidy sum in theaters to turn a profit. “Dune” doesn’t debut in the U.S. — a key market for the film — until Oct. 22, when it will land simultaneously on HBO Max. The interplanetary tale, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, will open in China in late October, which is promising because many recent Hollywood movies haven’t been granted permission to screen in the world’s biggest movie market.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Zendaya
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothee Chalamet
San Francisco Chronicle

Gap's Fisher family estate in Atherton listed for $100 million

If you have $100 million to spare, the right property just hit the market. An 8-acre property in Atherton that for years has been the summer estate of the Fisher family, founders of the Gap retail and clothing chain, is now on offer through Compass Real Estate. The residence at...
ATHERTON, CA
FOXBusiness

Southern California estate sells for $33.9 million, a 38% discount, from its original ask

A nearly 13,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in southern California recently sold for just under $33.9 million, about 38% lower than its original asking price. The San Clemente, California, home, which has seven en-suite bedrooms and three powder rooms, was first listed in 2016 for $55 million, according to listing records. It was relisted for $44 million in 2017 and again earlier this summer for $38 million, its most recent asking price.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Awesome 92.3

Joe Perry Lists ‘Magnificent’ Country Estate for $4.5 Million

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has put his expansive seven acre estate in Duxbury, Mass. up for sale at an asking price of $4.5 million. Dubbed Brook Haven Farm, the stunning property is loaded with highlights, including a rooftop garden, double entrance gates, private gym, detached barn and a swimming pool in the shape of a guitar.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Realtor#Sf Gate#Analog Magazine
27east.com

Abraham Baker House In East Hampton Sells For $1.6 Million

The circa-1745 Abraham Baker House, once the home of the Riding Club of East Hampton, has sold for $1.6 million after last asking $1.75 million. The historic shingle-style house at 9 Cross Highway falls under East Hampton Town’s “special historic landmark” designation, which means the new owner has the opportunity to build a second dwelling on the 0.9-acre property abutting the East Hampton Village estate section. The law is designed to encourage the preservation and restoration of historic houses while allowing homeowners to use a property to its full potential.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
irei.com

Dune Real Estate Partners names chief administrative officer – investments

Dune Real Estate Partners has named Elizabeth Burban to the newly created position of chief administrative officer – investments. Based in the firm’s New York office, Burban will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Dune’s sourcing, asset-management and project-management functions to support the firm’s investment team. Burban joins...
REAL ESTATE
Tacoma News Tribune

Industrial park developers close deal on $158 million land purchase in Tacoma

Another massive land sale in Pierce County, this time in Tacoma, adds to the list of high-priced sales in Pierce County so far this year. Bellevue-based Bridge Point Tacoma LLC, part of Chicago-based Bridge Industrial (formerly Bridge Development Partners), on Sept. 27 closed on the purchase of nearly 20 vacant parcels in the South Burlington Way area from BNSF Railway Co. of Fort Worth for $158.3 million, according to purchase documents filed with the county.
TACOMA, WA
Footwear News

Kith Creates ‘The KXTH Book’ to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary and Reveal Its Elevated Fall 2021 Collections

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Kith is taking a look back at its biggest moments while looking ahead about the moments its about to create. Arriving before month’s end is “The KXTH Book,” a 300-page book replete with memories from Kith‘s past decade, as well as interviews with some of its partners and friends of the brand. What’s more, “The KXTH Book” will serve as a first look at some of the collections that Kith will release for the rest of 2021, which will replace a traditional fashion show presentation. In a statement, Kith said its upcoming collection for the fall is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
IndieWire

Sundance Hires New CEO: Joana Vicente Will Leave TIFF to Succeed Keri Putnam

It’s the changing of the film festival guard as Toronto International Film Festival co-head and executive director Joana Vicente steps down from her TIFF role after three years to return to her roots in American independent film. She will take over as CEO of the Sundance Institute, succeeding influential CEO Keri Putnam, who exited earlier this year after 10 years. Vicente’s last day at TIFF will be October 31, and she will begin her role at the start of November, working between the Institute’s Park City, Los Angeles, and New York City offices. The search for her replacement was led by Sundance...
MOVIES
Tacoma News Tribune

‘If Olive Garden were a house.’ Zillow Gone Wild agog over $7.5M Pennsylvania chateau

A mega mansion listed for $7.5 million in Allentown, Pennsylvania has been at the center of a lot of chatter on a popular Facebook page recently. The French chateau, topping off at over 36,000 squarefeet and resting on 4.62 scenic acres, has captured the attention of Zillow Gone Wild thanks to its elaborate interior décor, many bathrooms (22, to be exact), and overabundance of space.
REAL ESTATE
GoldDerby

Will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stage a box office shakedown or swim with the fishes?

The highly anticipated “The Sopranos” movie prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” makes its grand debut on Friday, both in theaters and on HBO Max. Director Alan Taylor and screenwriters David Chase and Lawrence Konner return to the mafia world of Newark, New Jersey to tell the story of Tony Soprano’s upbringing in the ’60s and ’70s. This time around, Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini, real-life son of James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. “The Sopranos” aired on HBO between 1999 and 2007 and won a total of 21 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series twice (2004 and 2007). Will...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Village Roadshow Pictures CEO Bruce Berman Steps Down

Bruce Berman, chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is stepping down after 24 years with the company. Village Roadshow said the “planned exit” comes as Berman looks for new opportunities in the film industry. “I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy