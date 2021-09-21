CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Won’t Return For A Second Season

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Queen’s Gambit took home a whopping 11 Emmys at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, including the top prize of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Critics and audiences alike were dazzled by Netflix’s period drama, which follows Anya Taylor-Joy as a fictional chess prodigy named Beth Harmon. Typically, when a show is so popular, a second season is almost immediately ordered. But according to the show’s executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg, there will be no Season 2 of The Queen's Gambit.

Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Queen’s Gambit’: No Season 2, But Emmy Winners Look To Reteam With Anya Taylor-Joy & More On Future Project

Even with an Emmy win for Best Limited/Anthology series and a tie with The Crown for the most Emmys this season at 11, don’t count on a second season, or even sequel movie, for Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.  73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage “I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told,” said Emmy-winning director and EP Scott Frank on Sunday when asked by Deadline. Added EP William Horberg, “We’re all certainly going to...
TV SERIES
Gazette

First female chess grandmaster sues Netflix over Queen's Gambit

The first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, sued Netflix for millions of dollars in damages on Thursday for a line in The Queen's Gambit that she claims was untrue and sexist. The lawsuit filed in federal district court in Los Angeles refers to a scene in the final episode of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Scott Frank
Anya Taylor Joy
tucsonpost.com

Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' wins Emmy

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): That's checkmate for Netflix's popular series 'The Queen's Gambit'. The show, which features actor Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, bagged the ultimate prize -- the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It was the show's 11th Emmy win this year, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenerdstash.com

Queen’s Gambit Dialogue Leads to Netflix Lawsuit

Due to an incorrect line of dialogue, chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili has handed Netflix a lawsuit over The Queen’s Gambit. According to Hollywood Reporter, Gaprindashvili filed a defamation suit against Netflix seeking $5 million in damages with more in punitive damages, as well as a demand for the episode’s dialogue to be altered.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Netflix sued over “grossly sexist” line in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Nona Gaprindashvili, a female Soviet chess champion, is suing Netflix for $5million over a line in The Queen’s Gambit. In the show’s finale, a line compares the accomplishments of fictional chess player Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) to Gaprindashvili – stating she’s never played chess against men. A character remarks: “Elizabeth...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Creator Says No Season 2 & Would Be “Terrified” To Ruin The Story With More Episodes

Last night was a big night for Netflix and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Though star Anya Taylor-Joy didn’t take home a trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Primetime Emmys, the show did take home Best Directing and the coveted Best Limited Series/Anthology/Movie. And since we live in a world where “limited series” might actually mean “Season 1, but the network hasn’t greenlit more episodes yet,” inevitably, the talk surrounding “The Queen’s Gambit” and its wins is about a potential Season 2. But don’t hold your breath.
TV SERIES
#Gambit#Emmy Awards
chessbase.com

"The Queen's Gambit": Eleven Emmys and a lawsuit

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
TV & VIDEOS
94.5 PST

Chess Champion Sues Netflix Following ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Insult

The first-ever female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, 80, is suing Netflix for defamation. Gaprindashvili filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles' Federal District Court against the streaming giant Thursday (Sept. 16) for an incorrect portrayal of her on The Queen's Gambit. In her lawsuit, she called a fleeting reference made about her in the series "grossly sexist and belittling."
TV & VIDEOS
Sea Coast Echo

The Queen's Gambit named Best Limited Series

'The Queen's Gambit' won the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series honour at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21). Stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Moses Ingram led cast and crew from the chess drama to the stage at Los Angeles' LA Live to accept the honour, which saw them take the prize in a hotly-contested category that also included 'Mare of Easttown', 'I May Destroy You', 'The Underground Railroad' and 'WandaVision'.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit is suddenly under fire

The Queen's Gambit premiered on Netflix last year with minimal to zero buzz surrounding it, but that didn't stop the drama from becoming one of 2020's televisual crown jewels in a matter of weeks. It earned near-unanimous praise from critics and audiences, picking up numerous awards including an Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
TV & VIDEOS
Winston-Salem Journal

Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,' streaming triumph

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to sweep top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry. "I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter...
TV SERIES
97.5 NOW FM

The Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever

As part of a presentation at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed some eye-opening statistics about the service’s most watched titles. The company is famously very protective of its data and viewership numbers, but it has in the past occasionally revealed its “most popular” films and shows.
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Netflix Teases Future ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoffs

While Netflix's smash hit show Stranger Things has at least one or two more seasons left, the streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos is already looking ahead to the future. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills (via Deadline), Sarandos teased that more Stranger Things content could potentially arrive on the platform in the future in the form of a spinoff — or spinoffs.
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Variety

Lily Rose-Depp to Star Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Model and actor Lily Rose-Depp will star in “The Idol,” an HBO drama series co-created by singer/songwriter The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. Per the logline, “The Idol” is about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner (who happens to be the leader of a secret cult in Los Angeles). Tesfaye will also star in the show, which is currently in development. Thus far, Rose-Depp and Tesfaye are the only two announced cast members, and they are believed to be playing the female pop singer and club owner/cult leader in question. Levinson executive...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Janicza Bravo Will Follow Up ‘Zola’ by Directing FX’s ‘Kindred’ Pilot, Produced by Darren Aronofsky

An all-star team is behind FX’s upcoming drama pilot “Kindred,” the network’s adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed 1979 novel. FX announced on Wednesday that Janicza Bravo, who recently directed the heralded 2020 film “Zola,” will direct the FX show’s pilot episode. “Kindred” will be executive produced by Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (showrunners on “The Americans”), as well as Darren Aronofsky, the director of “Black Swan” and “Mother!” Additional executive producers include Bravo, series writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Watchmen”), Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Ari Handel, Ernestine Walker, and Merrilee Heifetz. The series’ cast includes Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy,...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

