US Marshals continue search for dangerous sex offender who escaped Kansas mental hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to. the capture of a dangerous sex offender. John Freeman Colt, 42, escaped June 30 from Larned State Hospital. He was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2001, to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.www.ksn.com
Comments / 2