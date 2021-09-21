CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Open Collective Launches New Way to Support Open Source through Public Stock Shares

By Sarah Gooding
wpguynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that companies are making loads of cash using open source technology. A 2021 survey of 1,250 IT leaders commissioned by Red Hat found that 90% are using enterprise open source software. Following the trail of major acquisitions (Red Hat at $34B, GitHub at $7.5B, and MuleSoft $6.5B), it’s becoming more common to see companies built on open source valued at billions of dollars.

wpguynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

OpenTeams Announces Support Service for Open Source Software

Enterprise Class Support for Open Source Software Users. OpenTeams announced the availability of its new Open Source Software Support Service. The service is aimed at providing the same level of customer support that is provided with commercial software. OpenTeams leverages a growing network of open source software service providers to deliver the level of support required by Enterprise Class users.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Kentik Labs Launches Open Source Networking Tools With eBPF

The networking startup, Kentik Labs, has launched with open source networking tools that leverage eBPF. They say the new platform is aimed at “the other side of the house” from its usual network engineering customers. Learn more about Kentik Labs here.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Open Source#Infrastructure#Collectives#Red Hat#Mulesoft#Vc#Ach Debit Credit#Overflow#Open Collective#Twitter#Cryptocurrencies
washingtonexec.com

SOSi Opens Source Analysis Center to Support Government, Fortune 500 Companies

Technology and services integrator SOS International announced the opening of its Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis. It will provide analysis, investigative support and data services to the government and Fortune 500 on issues spanning cybersecurity risk and foreign military affairs to artificial intelligence, illegal technology transfer and intellectual property theft.
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

Free and open source flight sim FlightGear is working on VR support

While it's a little while off yet it seems the developers behind the free and open source flight sim FlightGear have been working on adding VR support. It's currently at a stage where they consider it highly experimental, more of a proof-of-concept but if they get it all hooked up properly it could help aid other developers too since it's FOSS. Really right now it's just a showcase of what's being worked on for it. They're using OpenXR for it too, which is thankfully becoming more of a standard across the industry.
VIDEO GAMES
opensource.com

Why my public library chooses Linux and open source

The Crawford County Federated Library System has been using Linux and open source software in its IT operations since 1999. They realized early on the potential of open source and integrated it into their enterprise. They were a part of my own Linux journey as I built a content filtering system for our school district. Twenty years ago, there were few models for the use of open source in libraries and education. Meadville Public Library and the Crawford County Federated Library System were the leaders then and now. Recently I had some questions about how to help libraries in our own library system, and I called Meadville. They referred me to Cindy Murdock Ames, their IT Director. I asked her what they were using for patron desktop computers. Cindy sent a brief email that piqued my interest, and I asked her if she would agree to an email interview. She graciously accepted.
MLS
wpguynews.com

Gutenberg 11.6 Introduces New API for Locking Blocks

Gutenberg 11.6 was released this week with a new API for managing lock control at the block-type level. When defining a block, developers can now use the lock attribute to designate whether a block can be moved or removed. The PR introduces parts of the locking support mechanisms proposed by Matias Ventura in a separate issue earlier this year.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Markets
TechRepublic

Google stakes new Secure Open Source rewards program for developers with $1M seed money

The SOS program, run by the Linux Foundation, will reward developers with potentially more than $10,000 for enhancing the security of critical open source software. As part of Google's recently announced $10 billion commitment to cybersecurity defense, the company announced Friday the sponsorship for the Secure Open Source (SOS) Rewards pilot program run by the Linux Foundation.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

How NATIVA’s Regenerative Wool Supports Reformation’s ‘Net-Positive’ Push

At its core, environmental responsibility is about taking care of the planet. But it’s no longer enough to just be carbon neutral; companies are expected to instead have a net-positive impact on the earth. Chargeurs Luxury Materials is heeding this call with its NATIVA Regenerative Agriculture program, which prioritizes soil carbon sequestration, water use management, biodiversity and caring for animals and people. Since NATIVA’s launch, the fiber brand has centered on sustainability, but this regenerative agriculture initiative takes ecological action to the next level. “Chargeurs understands how natural and renewable materials hold a key role in the journey towards a more sustainable...
AGRICULTURE
wpguynews.com

Preview WordPress Block Pattern and Theme Combinations via New Site

Andrew Starr, the owner of UXL Themes, has cobbled together a new project around block patterns. His new site, aptly named WP Block Patterns, allows users to preview any WordPress.org-hosted block themes and patterns together. The project does not allow visitors to download anything or ask them to sign up....
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Bubblr, Inc. Shares Key Components Of Its Open-Source Platform and Announces Dissolution of Previously Entered Letter of Intent with Obrenza

Bubblr Inc., an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announces three clearly defined components (PODS) in creating an open-source platform, allowing developers worldwide to access its patented IP and other Web 3.0 tools for the advancement of a better Internet. Bubblr’s PODS (Platform-Open...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Celebrate Open Source with Hacktoberfest

Hacktoberfest is a month-long celebration of open source software run by DigitalOcean. Hoppscotch is one of the projects that you can contribute to. You can test, save, share, collaborate, document APIs in real-time, and many more. We've curated a list of beginner-friendly ways for you to check out. All backgrounds and skill levels are encouraged to participate. We have a curated list of issues requested by community members that are ready to pick up.
TECHNOLOGY
wpguynews.com

Sustainable Shipping without Cutting Corners: Easier Than You Think

More people are spending time online than ever before — preliminary statistics indicated that internet usage went up as much as 70% in 2020. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that 2020 also saw a massive boom in eCommerce and that sales remain steadily on the rise. That’s great news for store owners, but it presents a growing concern: how to reduce the carbon footprint while continuing to ship precious cargo to customers near and far.
INDUSTRY
wpguynews.com

PHP_SELFish Part 2 – Reflected XSS in Easy Social Icons

Today’s post is part two of a two part blog post. It describes a cross site scripting vulnerability in the Easy Social Icons plugin that exploits the PHP_SELF variable. In yesterday’s post, we described another plugin, underConstruction, suffering from a similar vulnerability related to the use of PHP_SELF. On August...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

How to Add a Language Switcher to WordPress

So, you’re thinking of going multilingual, aren’t you? Congrats on that decision! Growing your potential audience to international clients is always a good idea. But have you thought about your WordPress language switcher?. Making your site multilingual entails more than just translating your website’s content. Of course, the translation is...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

Print Magazine on WP

One of my favorite magazines, that I have issues going back to the 40s and 50s, has relaunched and redesigned their site on WordPress and it’s gorgeous. Speaking of great redesigns, the new Grist is pretty great too.
LIFESTYLE
wpguynews.com

How To Become a White-Label WordPress Hosting Reseller

Becoming a WordPress hosting reseller is not only quick and easy — but can also be very profitable. In addition to your usual web developer fees, you can generate Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) reselling products and services (like ours!) In this post we’ll show you how to set up your...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

WordPress Vulnerability Report: September 2021, Part 5

Vulnerable plugins and themes are the #1 reason WordPress websites get hacked. The weekly WordPress Vulnerability Report powered by WPScan covers recent WordPress plugin, theme, and core vulnerabilities, and what to do if you run one of the vulnerable plugins or themes on your website. Each vulnerability will have a...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

A Web Font API Possibly Coming to WordPress

Ari Stathopoulos announced a proposal for implementing a web fonts API in core WordPress. The goal is to standardize how theme authors register and enqueue font styles. It may also serve as the foundation of other features down the road. Jono Alderson opened the original ticket for such an API...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy