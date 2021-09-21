Special Event Zone in Ocean City September 21-26th 2021
If you are in Ocean City this week, you may notice a couple of changes as you drive down Coastal Highway. The speed limit, normally 40 mph through North Ocean City, has been reduced to 30 mph, and Downtown, the speed limit has also been reduced. This is due to the expected, unauthorized H2Oi Pop-Up Rally. It is reasonable to expect heavier than usual traffic, noise and strict enforcement of vehicle laws during the week and weekend.www.oceancity.com
