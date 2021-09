Followers of this column will not be surprised to learn I voted for Joe Biden. I voted for him not because he was my first choice but because he was the last man standing among Democrats. I voted for him out of an abundance of hope he would deliver on the promises he made to millions of people of color, women, Dreamers, and others who believe the nation’s historical penchant for institutional and systemic inequities must be acknowledged, repudiated, and remediated.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO