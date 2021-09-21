Jon Lester’s resurgence coincides with St. Louis Cardinals breakout

As we get closer to October, it’s hard to believe how much the St. Louis Cardinals have actually been through this season. Several pitchers went down with injuries. The most prominent being the team’s presumptive ace Jack Flaherty. He went down with an oblique in June only to return in August to go back on the injured list with a shoulder ailment. He is slowly working on his pitches and getting ready to come back for the final stretch.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO