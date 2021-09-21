CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Lester’s resurgence coincides with St. Louis Cardinals breakout

Cover picture for the articleThe deal to acquire Jon Lester looks like the steal of the trade deadline. Since being acquired, Lester has been a revelation for the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two or less runs in seven of his 10 starts, with the team going 6-4 in those outings. He continued that strong performance on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing only two runs in a 5-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, extending the Cardinals’ winning streak to nine games.

FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
FanSided

What is Edmundo Sosa’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Edmundo Sosa has played himself into the starting shortstop role during the second half of the season. But what is his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?. Edmundo Sosa would be a cost efficient option for the Cardinals. After all, he is not arbitration eligible until 2024 and a free agent until 2027.
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
FanSided

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for St. Louis Cardinals

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The idea of signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The National League needs to implement the universal designated hitter in 2022 and beyond. The Cardinals currently have Paul...
7 pleasant surprises for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021

As we get closer to October, it’s hard to believe how much the St. Louis Cardinals have actually been through this season. Several pitchers went down with injuries. The most prominent being the team’s presumptive ace Jack Flaherty. He went down with an oblique in June only to return in August to go back on the injured list with a shoulder ailment. He is slowly working on his pitches and getting ready to come back for the final stretch.
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
Jon Lester
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
FanSided

Tyler O’Neill has emerged as a star for St. Louis Cardinals

Tyler O’Neill has emerged as a star for St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals envisioned Tyler O’Neill taking the next step. After all, they didn’t sign a veteran outfielder when many analysts thought they should, believing that O’Neill would benefit from extended at-bats.
FanSided

The questions surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals in the postseason

The questions surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals in the postseason. There is not much going against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won 17 consecutive games and are preparing for a wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But they do enter the postseason with some uncertainties throughout the roster.
FanSided

How the St. Louis Cardinals are making history

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to make history on a daily basis. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 14 consecutive games. They have a 99.6 percent chance of making the postseason, a feat that seemed impossible on Aug. 10 when those chances were just 1.4 percent, and have positioned them for a winner-take-all wild-card matchup.
FOX2Now

Noot! St. Louis Cardinals rookie files trademarks

ST. LOUIS- An emerging St. Louis Cardinals rookie fan-favorite appears to be looking at protecting his interests off the field. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office lists five applications, filed last week, using NOOT or NOOOOOOT, as vehicles for selling clothing, energy bars, candy bars, or cereal. Nootbaar’s father, Charles,...
5 On Your Side

What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday. The Redbirds rallied Thursday afternoon, with Paul Goldschmidt hitting two long home runs. It ended 8 to 5, Cardinals. He was named the YouTube Player of the Game after YouTube showed the broadcast.
Milwaukee Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 things to watch for in 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals are rocketing their way toward the wild card spot, and it’s an exciting time to be a Cardinals fan. This season has been a roller coaster, with injuries aplenty and some unexpected breakouts and disappointments along the way. Last year, I wanted to see if Adam...
