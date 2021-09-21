Jon Lester’s resurgence coincides with St. Louis Cardinals breakout
The deal to acquire Jon Lester looks like the steal of the trade deadline. Since being acquired, Lester has been a revelation for the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two or less runs in seven of his 10 starts, with the team going 6-4 in those outings. He continued that strong performance on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing only two runs in a 5-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers, extending the Cardinals’ winning streak to nine games.www.chatsports.com
