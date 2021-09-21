CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Pep Guardiola's side continue their defence of their Carabao Cup title as his young side - with five full debuts for academy prospects - thrashes League One opposition

By Jack Gaughan for MailOnline
 7 days ago

Phil Foden's nipping out for his bus pass in the morning. An elder statesman now. For one evening, anyway.

Tuesday night brought six Manchester City debuts for their academy kids – five of them from the start – and a first senior goal for the prodigious Cole Palmer. This was one to savour for Pep Guardiola.

Palmer has the dancing feet of a talent you might associate with a youth set-up that nurtured Foden and Jadon Sancho. His late goal, wandering forward from halfway before nonchalantly bending beyond David Stockdale, was a pointer of successes to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEwTK_0c3bL3LL00
Manchester City continued their Carabao Cup title defence with a 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe at the Etihad on Tuesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CT0xH_0c3bL3LL00
Full-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand (right) made a galloping run to the byline and calmly picked out Riyad Mahrez (left) who scored
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPc5O_0c3bL3LL00
Phil Foden - an academy product now turned regular first-team player - made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time to kill the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472iIc_0c3bL3LL00
Spaniard Ferran Torres (right), playing as a central striker once again, scored the fourth of the game against a tiring defence

Match Facts: Man City v Wycombe

Manchester City (4-3-3): Steffen; Egan-Riley, Burns, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand (McAtee 72); De Bruyne, Lavia, Foden; Mahrez, Torres (Palmer 72), Sterling.

Subs: Carson; Dias, Cancelo, Silva, Jesus.

Yellow cards: Lavia 40.

Goals: De Bruyne 29, Mahrez 43, Foden 45+1, Torres 72, Mahrez 83, Palmer 88.

Manager: Pep Guardiola.

Wycombe (4-1-3-2): Stockdale; McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson; Gape (Scowen 75); Wheeler, Kaikai (Horgan 68), Obita; Akinfenwa (Vokes 65), Hanlan.

Subs: Przybek; Grimmer, Thompson, McCleary.

Goal: Hanlan 22.

Manager: Gareth Ainsworth.

Guardiola knows all about Palmer, though. Already with a Champions League appearance, they earmarked him as the next big thing some time ago. It was the performances of the starters – the four defenders all 18, Romeo Lavia, a year their junior, impressive in the Fernandinho role – that acted as the real tonic.

'I love nights like this,' Guardiola said. 'I know how special it is to see the academy players playing so good. We know they can do it. We know exactly how good they are. I can use them.

'We have an incredible generation of young player. Maybe in the future, they'll be important like Foden. It depends on them.'

Centre halves Luke Mbete and Finley Burns stood up to the might of Wycombe's veteran Adebayo Akinfenwa, a striker who poses a completely different threat to anyone they might encounter in Premier League tussles over the coming years. Mbete's passing range feels reminiscent of Aymeric Laporte.

'They faced one of the legends of English football tonight,' Guardiola added. 'They were really good.'

Another of the newbies, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, caught the eye for the third goal of an eventual rout, galloping to the byline and waiting for the cavalry. Cutting back and picking out Riyad Mahrez to finish, the youngster looked every bit the Guardiola left back. Foden noticed, going over to congratulate him as others flocked towards Mahrez. The experienced guys tend to do that.

League One Wycombe Wanderers gave City a fright by taking the lead after 22 minutes but this ended as expected, with progression for the competition's perennial victors.

Zack Steffen failed to assert himself at Joe Jacobson's inswinging corner, the set-piece pinged about, before Ryan Tafazolli was alive to Brandon Hanlan's whereabouts, squaring for a tap-in. Wycombe's 2,000 travelling supporters went delirious.

City, though, were out of sight by the break. Their senior attackers had been wasteful and so Foden – playing in a deeper midfield role – took matters into his own hands, bouncing away from three markers and slicing Wycombe open. Kevin De Bruyne accepted the gift and would not miss, cutting in and guiding into the far corner.

More followed. The talk earlier in the day was that Wilson-Esbrand had the most significant audition given City's left back situation and the assist will have done him no harm, laying on for Mahrez.

Foden had his goal just before half-time. He gathered possession 25 yards out, looked up and fancied it, pummelling a ferocious strike through David Stockdale.

Guardiola will be encouraged at CJ Egan-Riley's positional awareness from right back, tucking into midfield, and also one particular tactical foul by Lavia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKY5k_0c3bL3LL00
Wycombe's Brandon Hanlan had given the League One side the lead after poor defending from a corner from the home side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piP8o_0c3bL3LL00
Gareth Ainsworth's side celebrated raucously in front of their fans but they were soon pegged back and lost convincingly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KToc_0c3bL3LL00
Pep Guardiola spoke of his pride at seeing numerous young players from the club's youth set-up impressing in men's football

'Hopefully in the future, with or without me, these guys can become regulars,' Guardiola added.

Ferran Torres tapped home a fourth midway through the second half – De Bruyne and Foden the architects – and Mahrez added his second before Palmer's brilliance. Before then, there was even the introduction of James McAtee, an exciting midfielder, who is much talked about in these parts.

Guardiola threw him on in an unfamiliar left back position, in much the same way as he did with Foden during his early days. McAtee will hope the similarities do not end there.

Comments / 0

