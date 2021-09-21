Movable Ink Continues Global Expansion with New Hires Across Germany
Movable Ink, the leading software company powering personalized content for the world’s largest brands, announced strategic new hires to aid in the company’s expansion and support its fast-growing client base across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including Franziska Vielmeier as Associate Director, Partnerships, Yannik Kottusch as Strategic Account Director and Lara Bröckelt as Senior Account Executive.aithority.com
