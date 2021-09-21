CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Movable Ink Continues Global Expansion with New Hires Across Germany

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Movable Ink, the leading software company powering personalized content for the world’s largest brands, announced strategic new hires to aid in the company’s expansion and support its fast-growing client base across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including Franziska Vielmeier as Associate Director, Partnerships, Yannik Kottusch as Strategic Account Director and Lara Bröckelt as Senior Account Executive.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Melio Continues US Expansion With Denver HQ

The B2B platform Melio has opened its western headquarters in Denver, part of what the firm describes as its “explosive growth” in the U.S. The company announced the opening Wednesday (Sept. 29) and said it happened in conjunction with a new partnership with Denver's Office of Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) and its Technology Employment in Colorado Partnership (TEC-P) program to recruit and train 250 candidates to join the Melio’s sales, payment operations, customer experience and customer support teams.
DENVER, CO
aithority.com

Syniti Announces Investment Strategy To Support Data Management For Intelligent Enterprises

New Syniti innovation and expertise investments put data first to accelerate enterprise transformations for businesses using the RISE with SAP offering. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced a wide-ranging investment strategy to provide advanced resources to enable organizations transform into intelligent enterprises including support for SAP S/4HANA® , SAP®  Ariba® , SAP®  SuccessFactors®  and other SAP solutions. SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti complements the RISE with SAP offering and is a solution of choice for effective data migration.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Cover Genius secures $72M for global expansion bid

Insurance technology specialist Cover Genius will use a new investment round of $72 million to help expand into new markets in Europe. The Australia-based company got backing for the Series C round from Sompo Holdings, which led the investment. G Squared and existing investors also participated. It has now raised...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

FlexITy Acquires The Managed IT Business Services Division Of Rally Enterprises

As part of its strategic growth blueprint, award-winning integrator and managed services. company FlexITy has acquired the Managed IT and Communications Business Services. division of Rally Enterprises, the first of several planned acquisitions. FlexITy announced its acquisition of the Managed IT Business Services division of Rally Enterprises, the first in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Sharma
aithority.com

Tavant Warranty Management Platform Keeps The EV Industry Rolling

Warner Music Group (WMG) and Twitch announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will see the companies launch various recording artist channels and create a standalone music space featuring premium music-centric programming. The innovative deal marks Twitch’s first partnership with a major record company, bringing users new ways to interact with music-related content on the service, and granting artists a more direct connection with fans.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Barceló Hotel Group selects Momentive to power its global customer experience program with GetFeedback

Barceló Will Benefit from the Advanced Getfeedback Salesforce Integration as It Aims to Understand and Act upon Rapidly Changing Customer Expectations. Momentive (NMNTV), a leader in agile experience management, announced that Barceló Hotel Group, a leading global hotel chain based in Spain, has chosen GetFeedback for its global customer experience program.
SPAIN
aithority.com

Inskin Media Makes a Number of Strategic Hires as It Furthers Its Mission to Maximise Attention and Impact in Digital Campaigns

Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made a number of key appointments across its client success and publisher services teams as it continues its global expansion. Jessica Rosevear has been appointed as Associate Director, Supply – in the publisher services team – alongside another...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VideoAmp And ViacomCBS Announce TV Measurement Partnership

ViacomCBS will leverage VideoAmp as a currency for linear TV planning and measurement. Software and data platform, VideoAmp, announced a partnership with ViacomCBS in which it will provide the media and entertainment company with an alternative currency to plan, transact and measure national media campaigns, further accelerating ViacomCBS’ multi-currency strategy while propelling VideoAmp’s mission to redefine the way media is valued, bought and sold.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Marketing Automation#Partnerships#Senior Account Executive#Hubert Burda Media#Holtzbrinck Ventures#Emarsys#Movable Ink#Dach#Saas#Martech#Ibm
aithority.com

Workplace Analytics Platform Syndio Announces $50Million Series C, Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective and Voyager Capital

Syndio Investors Double Down in Series C, Bringing the Workplace Analytics Platform’s Total Funding to $83 Million. Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding. Emerson Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with additional investments from Voyager Capital. This was Emerson and Voyager’s third investment in Syndio, and Bessemer’s second. In total, Syndio has raised $83 million.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Credenc Acquires New Age Digital Platform ObserveNow

The Strategic Acquisition Will Help Credenc Enable More Education Loans across Diverse Verticals. The Deal Will Expand Its Reach in Providing Financial Assistance to Students across India. Credenc, an education lending fin-tech platform for higher education , announced that it has acquired B2B New Age Digital Content Platform ObserveNow. Credence,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Michael Kugler Appointed As The New CEO At Contentserv

Michael Kugler will be appointed as the new chief executive officer effective October 1, 2021, at Contentserv, the software company specializing in product experience management (PXM). Kugler succeeds Florian Zink, who is taking on a new role as “Operating Executive” at Investcorp, a private equity company active in the technology sector and invested at Contentserv.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tilray Inks Deal With AMP Making It An Exclusive Marketing Partner For Aphria-Branded Products In Germany

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE:XCX) revealed Monday it has been chosen as an exclusive marketing partner for all Aphria branded products imported or cultivated in Germany. Aphria is a medical cannabis brand owned by a Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), and AMP is a pharmaceutical supplier of medical and CBD therapeutic products to German pharmacies based in Erfurt and Berlin.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
aithority.com

Cradlepoint Appoints New Senior Vice President Of Sales To Drive Next Stage Of Growth In The Asia Pacific Region

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced the appointment of Nathan McGregor to the role of Senior Vice President Sales, Asia Pacific (APAC). Based in Sydney, Australia, Nathan will report to Mark Pugerude, Cradlepoint Chief Sales Officer for global sales. He will be responsible for all sales in the APAC region, including carrier and indirect partner sales.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Technology Solutions for Digital Commerce at CHITEC 2021 in Beijing, Contributing to China’s “30-60” Decarbonization Goal

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting its self-developed products and solutions customized for the development of digital commerce at the 24th China Beijing International High-tech Expo (CHITEC 2021) in Beijing from September 24 to 28, 2021. Building on intelligent video production technologies and...
WORLD
aithority.com

Melissa Increases Sales And Support For China Business

Growing Asia Pacific focus reflects foundational nature of address management in global business operations and customer communications. Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, announced its increased sales and support for China business, extending the company’s reach and reflecting the importance of rapidly expanding Asia Pacific markets seeking data quality tools and services.
ECONOMY
Variety

Fremantle Expands Group COO Andrea Scrosati’s Role to CEO for Continental Europe

Fremantle has promoted Andrea Scrosati, expanding his current group COO role with the additional role of CEO for continental Europe, increasing the markets he will be in charge of within the growing RTL-owned production and distribution giant. Scrosati will continue reporting to Jennifer Mullin, who is Fremantle’s group CEO. He will now have the added responsibility for Fremantle’s businesses in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordics and Poland. These markets join Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Israel, which already report to him. Scrosati will continue to oversee Fremantle’s global drama unit, its mergers and acquisitions strategy, plus marketing and communications, as well as the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cyient Achieves Select Tier Status in the AWS Partner Network With Its Evolving Expertise in Digital Transformation Solution

Cyient announced that it recently was recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Select-Tier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Cyient as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency with demonstrated customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation services and leveraging AWS’s computing and managed resources to architect and develop advanced solutions in the AWS environment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MediaJel Announces New C-Level Executive Team

All-Star Lineup to Catalyze Post-merger Growth and Delivery of Digital Marketing, Programmatic Advertising, and Data Management Solutions for Cannabis and Regulated Industries. MediaJel announced the appointment of its C-level executive team, following the digital marketing and programmatic software leader’s recent merger with SEO and digital advertising agency, Foottraffik. The notable lineup reflects the strategic objectives of MediaJel’s Chief Executive Officer, Jake Litke, and Board of Directors to prioritize scalable, sustainable growth by delivering innovative SaaS solutions and game-changing marketing technology services for cannabis and regulated industries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Coty Expands Beauty Tech Offerings Globally with Omni-Channel Perfect Corp. Partnership

Coty, Inc. announced a multi-channel agreement with leading beauty tech solutions provider Perfect Corp. that will embed a suite of best-in-class augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing toolkits of its beauty brands. The technology solutions will provide virtual try-ons, online skin diagnostics, and data-driven personalization for brands including CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and philosophy, among others, as well as for Coty’s broad fragrance portfolio.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy