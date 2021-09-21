Movable Ink Continues Global Expansion with New Hires Across Germany

Fremantle has promoted Andrea Scrosati, expanding his current group COO role with the additional role of CEO for continental Europe, increasing the markets he will be in charge of within the growing RTL-owned production and distribution giant. Scrosati will continue reporting to Jennifer Mullin, who is Fremantle’s group CEO. He will now have the added responsibility for Fremantle’s businesses in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordics and Poland. These markets join Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Israel, which already report to him. Scrosati will continue to oversee Fremantle’s global drama unit, its mergers and acquisitions strategy, plus marketing and communications, as well as the...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO