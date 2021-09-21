This Week in Auburn Volleyball - September 21
AUBURN, Ala. - Southeastern Conference play has arrived as the Tigers prepare to welcome undefeated Ole Miss to Auburn Arena on Wednesday. Head coach Brent Crouch joins the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Andy Burcham, to recap Auburn's performance at the Auburn Invitational, discuss Bella Rosenthall's history-making SEC Defensive Player of the Week selection, the emotions heading into the SEC opener, scouting the Rebels and more on This Week in Auburn Volleyball.auburntigers.com
