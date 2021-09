We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s always been something magnetic between candles and music. Is there anything more soothing and enjoyable than turning up the volume on a favorite song and getting a whiff of your favorite scent? Try to count how many times you’ve had the subconscious draw to light up a votive before spinning a beloved record and you’ll probably run out of fingers. Turns out, there’s science behind this innate desire. Multiple studies have shown how scents and tones presented together not only suppress or increase certain activity in the brain but change human perception overall.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO