Steve Aoki inducted into Asian Hall of Fame
Prestigious global program recognizes icons from five countries across diverse disciplines. Steve Aoki is one of ten distinguished honorees from the United States, Korea, India, Hong Kong and Jamaica who will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame Class of 2021 for their legacy, philanthropy, and advancement of equity. The Induction Ceremony will livestream on November 13th with master of ceremonies Frank Buckley of KTLA 5, Los Angeles. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer drummer Danny Seraphine & CTA will headline.themusicuniverse.com
