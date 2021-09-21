Texas bioscience company makes colossal move to resurrect the extinct woolly mammoth

In a move that may conjure fanciful thoughts of a particular Steven Spielberg film, a newly launched bioscience and genetics company with ties to Dallas is pioneering a plan to ensure the long extinct woolly mammoth will once again trudge through the Arctic tundra. (No need to panic, movie fans, as the furry beast is an herbivore and has no taste for human flesh, lest we forget the lessons learned from Jurassic Park.)