Romain Grosjean Says Kids Should Dream of Racing in IndyCar, Not F1

By James Gilboy
 7 days ago
Formula One is stacked so heavily in favor of rich teams that Grosjean has no regrets about switching to the less glamorous IndyCar. More often than not, the grueling road from karting to Formula One goes unrewarded. Vastly disparate cars mean most drivers never get the chance to truly strut their stuff, never mind compete for the championship. Instead of aiming for F1, then, says multi-time podium finisher Romain Grosjean, kids aiming to race should instead look to F1's more equitable cousin, IndyCar.

