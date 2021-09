CHICAGO (CBS) — A Calumet City man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer over the weekend in the South Shore neighborhood. Aaron Jenkins, 26, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery. Aaron Jenkins (Credit: Chicago Police) Police said Jenkins was identified as the man who shot at two police officers Friday night while they were responding to a shooting near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard, wounding a 30-year-old officer. Police said that officer and her partner were just a block away around 10:50 p.m. Friday, when...

