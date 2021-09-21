CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET names Nelly ‘I Am Hip Hop’ award recipient

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward will be presented at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. BET will honor Nelly with the 2021 “I Am Hip Hop” Award during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 5th at 9 pm ET/PT. From chart-topping hits that include “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma” (feat. Kelly Rowland), “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “Cruise” (with Florida Georgia Line), to his popular fashion line Apple Bottoms, to starring in the hit series Real Husbands of Hollywood, and his own reality show Nellyville, the charismatic, multi-platinum music icon will be celebrated for his massive contributions to music and the culture at large.

