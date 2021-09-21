Norwich 0 Liverpool 3 LIVE REACTION: Minamino and Origi on target as Reds rout Canaries in Carabao Cup – latest updates

LIVERPOOL beat Norwich 3-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a brace from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi's header.

RESULT: Norwich 0 Liverpool 3

Norwich 0 Liverpool 3 Norwich XI : 62 Kelleher, 84 Bradley, 5 Konate, 12 Gomez, 21 Tsimikas, 8 Keita, 17 Jones, 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain, 49 Gordon, 18 Minamino, 27 Origi

: 62 Kelleher, 84 Bradley, 5 Konate, 12 Gomez, 21 Tsimikas, 8 Keita, 17 Jones, 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain, 49 Gordon, 18 Minamino, 27 Origi Liverpool XI: 28 Gunn, 4 Gibson, 5 Hanley, 44 Ombamidele, 30 Giannoulis, 7 Rupp, 26 Mumba, 20 Lees-Melou, 8 Gilmour, 18 Tzolis, 35 Idah

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below…

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

THANKS FOR JOINING US

That's all from us tonight, as Liverpool eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 victory against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, but his side produced an identical result to that of the weekend.

It means the Reds remain unbeaten in all competitions this season and will discover their opponents for the next round of the Carabao Cup following tomorrow night's draw.

Norwich meanwhile have just one win to their name this season in all comps, and that was in the last round against Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke's side have lost six out of their seven games this season, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

They're the only Prem side yet to pick up a point so far this season, and face a real battle to stay in the division.

Next up for them are two consecutive away games against Everton and Burnley respectively.

The Reds' next game is on Saturday away at Brentford, before Jurgen Klopp and Co travel to face Porto in the Champions League a week today.

That's all from us for now though.

Thanks for joining us, it's been a pleasure.

MORE FROM FARKE

Daniel Farke goes on to say: "Overall you have to say we created many, many good situations, not just the penalty situation but enough situations to score more goals.

"So to be clinical in those moments is of course one key.

"Yeah but to be honest today, three shots on target against us [and to concede] three goals, is also quite annoying."

DANIEL'S DEBRIEF

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has revealed Christos Tzolis should not have taken the penalty for the Canaries.

And he doesn't sound happy about it at all, saying: "After our conversation he will never do such a mistake again."

Stern words indeed from the Canaries boss.

SKIPPER SPEAKS

Liverpool's captain for the evening, Joe Gomez, offers his thoughts on the game.

He says: "I think the lads finished our chances well.

"I think obviously like with any game with that many changes there's going to be phases in the game where we're not quite comfortable.

"And they definitely had their good spells of possession.

"But overall I think we have to be happy with a clean sheet and three goals for sure."

PICK OF THE GOALS

Divock Origi's header, which was Liverpool's second, is the best goal scored tonight at Carrow Road.

It's a really smart header from the Belgian.

KLOPP TALKS

Jurgen Klopp has been giving his reaction to Sky Sports after tonight's game.

He says: "It was a cup game, you have to score goals in the right moments and it's what we did.

"[We] controlled the game in the second half really well, I liked that a lot.

"So the kids did brilliantly!

"I really liked that, [we] looked physically really strong, especially the kids [so[ that was good.

"Yeah, all good."

STILL TO COME

And here are the ties still left to play in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

They will be played tomorrow.

Brighton vs Swansea

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs West Ham

Millwall vs Leicester

Wolves vs Tottenham

SCORES ON THE DOORS

Here's a round-up of the rest of the full time scores from tonight's Carabao Cup ties:

Brentford 7-0 Oldham

Burnley 4-1 Rochdale

Fulham 0-0 Leeds (5-6 on penalties)

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

Preston 4-1 Cheltenham

QPR 2-2 Everton (8-7 on penalties)

Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton (2-4 on penalties)

Watford 1-3 Stoke

Wigan 0-2 Sunderland

ATTACKING THIRDS

Here's a look at Liverpool's attacking thirds, courtesy of Opta.

The Reds' focus on wing play is evident here, with barely any of their play coming through the middle.

KLOPP'S CONGRATULATIONS

Jurgen Klopp congratulates 16-year-old Kaide Gordon at full time after an impressive Liverpool debut.

Getty Images

STILL GOING

Three of tonight's ties have gone to penalties.

Those are:

Fulham 0-0 Leeds

QPR 2-2 Everton

Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton

STAT ATTACK

And here's a look at the match stats, courtesy of Opta.

Liverpool scored with all three of their efforts on target at Carrow Road, and despite managing five shots on target Norwich failed to find a way past Caoimhin Kelleher.

FT: LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

A comfortable win in the end for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

They repeat their 3-0 win from Carrow Road on the opening day of the Premier League season after a brace from Takumi Minamino either side of a Divock Origi goal.

Norwich had their moments, and had Christos Tzolis converted his penalty with the score at 1-0 then the game could have been different.

But Caoimhin Kelleher denied him and Liverpool ended up progressing with ease.

The Reds remain unbeaten in all competitions in 2021/22.

PEEEEEEEEEEP!

THAT'S FULL TIME!

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH!

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

90. The referee's assistant indicates two minutes of added time.

'You'll Never Walk Alone' rings around Carrow Road as the home fans filter their way out of the ground.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

89. This one is just creeping towards its conclusion now.

Liverpool know they're through, and Norwich know they're beaten.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

87. CHANCE!

Norwich nearly have a consolation.

The hosts attack through Billy Gilmour, who feeds Idah inside the Liverpool box.

He has time to shoot, but fires his effort straight at Kelleher.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

86. Liverpool substitution.

Curtis Jones makes way for club captain Jordan Henderson.

It's his 398th appearance in Liverpool colours.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

86. Robertson's corner is a poor one.

It fails to beat the first man stationed at the front post.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

85. Liverpool corner.

Jones is played in down the left hand side and has an age to look up and get a cross into the box.

In the end he takes too long and when it is eventually played in his effort is deflected behind.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

83. Another half chance for the hosts!

Liverpool make a mess of clearing a cross into the box, and it falls to Idah.

He tries an acrobatic overhead kick, but his effort has no power on it and it's safely gathered by Kelleher.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

82. Or not!

Pukki finds himself on his own in the box.

His effort is neither a cross or a shot, and the ball dribbles wide of goal.

He should be doing better there.

LIVERPOOL 3-0 NORWICH

80. That's a very smart finish by Minamino.

The ball breaks to Oxlade-Chamberlain on the edge of the box, and he feeds it into the path of Minamino.

Minamino delays shooting, drawing in the challenge of the Norwich defender, before poking past Gunn and into the back of the net.

That should be Liverpool's name safely into the hat for the next round.

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!

THAT WILL BE THAT!