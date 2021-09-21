CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Says the Disney Trilogy Made Her ‘Furious’

By Matt Singer
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recent Star Wars sequel trilogy seems to have a limitless ability to generate controversy and annoy some segments of the Star Wars audience — and even a few Star Wars creators. The latest Star Wars alum to voice her displeasure with Disney’s Star Wars movies is Marcia Lucas, who...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Legend Lawrence Kasdan to Direct George Lucas Docuseries

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) stem from writer Lawrence Kasdan’s mind, George Lucas’s closest creative colleague. Though Kasdan said he’s done making Star Wars movies after Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), he’s not done with George Lucas or Industrial Light and Magic.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Kazanjian
Person
George Lucas
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Marcia Lucas
Person
J.j. Abrams
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Movies#Academy Award#Lucases#Raiders Of The Lost Ark
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Is No Fan Of Kathleen Kennedy’s Direction For The Franchise

You may not know the name Marcia Lucas, but if you’re a longtime Star Wars fan you know and love her work. The Academy Award-winning editor of A New Hope, and former Mrs. George Lucas, has left an indelible mark on the franchise with her work all the way up through Return of the Jedi. While she hasn’t worked on a “Galaxy far far away” since, she’s got some opinions. Ohhhhh boy does she, about the current state of affairs under the guidance of Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Releasing a New Original Trilogy Era Project

The Star Wars sequel trilogy — Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — divided Star Wars fans, with some feeling like the trio of movies effectively ruined the existing Star Wars canon and others staunchly standing by the directorial decisions made by JJ Abrams and Rian Johnson.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy ‘sucks,’ original film editor says

Ruined Star Wars, they have. The Oscar-winning editor of 1977’s original “Star Wars” film executed order 66 on those responsible for the franchises’ episodes VII through IX, flat out saying: “It sucks. The storylines are terrible. Just terrible. Awful.”. Marcia Lucas went off on Disney’s evil empire led by executive...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Winter is Coming

How many Star Wars spinoffs are coming to Disney+?

The Star Wars universe and the MCU are nearly one in the same these days when it comes to the amount of new content that’s coming out. We’ve always expected this from the MCU, which has been ramping it up in recent years when it comes to movies. But now, with Disney+, they can create a plethora of new series as well. And they’re doing exactly that.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Hunters, George Lucas Docuseries, Tom Kane, Star Wars: Visions, And More!

An in-depth preview of "Star Wars: Visions" Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup (to Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard, Pepe Mora, Cale Thomas, Carlton Coleman, and Scott Patton); Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), to Matthew Jensen for "Chapter 15: The Believer"; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), to Bonnie Wild and Shawn Holden for "Chapter 13: The Jedi"; Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), to Ludwig Göransson for "Chapter 16: The Rescue"; Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie (to Joe Bauer, Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Hal Hickel, Roy K. Cancino, John Knoll, Enrico Damm, John Rosengrant, and Joseph Kasparian); and Outstanding Stunt Coordination to Ryan Watson.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Last of Us:’ First Look at HBO’s TV Series Starring Pedro Pascal Revealed

The first look at HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series, starring Pedro Pascal, has been revealed. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly fungus. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, played by “Game of Thrones” actor Bella Ramsey, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Naughty Dog, the video game developer and...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: New Film Trilogy Will Reportedly Resurrect Kylo Ren

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Skywalker saga may have ended its controversial run for good in 2019 but if you've been following the latest rumors, there have been rumblings all over the internet that a Star Wars Episode X could actually be in development, potentially spawning a brand new trilogy that will still be connected to the aforementioned saga and pick up where Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker left off.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Wars” Editor Not A Fan Of New Era

Marcia Lucas won an Oscar for her editing work on the original “Star Wars” back in 1977 and went on to edit both sequels of the original trilogy. Since then though she hasn’t been involved in the franchise. This week, an excerpt from an interview with her from J.W. Rinzler’s novel “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life” has popped up over at Indiewire and she makes it clear she’s no fan of the Disney-era of the franchise.
MOVIES
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy