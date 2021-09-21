DeMons Pilot NFT Collection sells out in under 10 seconds, generating over US$200,000 in 24-hours
DeMons, a decentralised community-driven collectibles multiverse, sold out its genesis species of 100 exclusive hand-drawn “GodZilliqa” NFTs in under 10 seconds following its launch on September 18, 2021. Recording sales of over US$200,000 within the first 24-hours of launch, these yield-earning and gamified NFTs currently hold the record of the fastest-sold NFT collection on the Zilliqa blockchain.aithority.com
