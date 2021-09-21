DeMons Pilot NFT Collection sells out in under 10 seconds, generating over US$200,000 in 24-hours

Axis Communications announces the 8th generation of its custom-designed system-on-chip (SoC) made for network video. The ARTPEC-8 SoC was designed first and foremost to create new opportunities for impressive analytics applications based on deep learning on the edge. In addition, the new SoC accelerates the array of remarkable capabilities and features first seen with the implementation of ARTPEC-7. These include superior imaging, enhanced security, and powerful compression. Furthermore, the fact that ARTPEC-8 was designed in-house gives Axis a level of control crucial to cybersecurity. Going forward, the new chip will be the basis for the vast majority of Axis network video products. Some of the first cameras to include this chip are the soon-to-be-launched AXIS Q3536-LVE/38-LVE Dome Cameras and AXIS Q1656-LE Box Camera.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO