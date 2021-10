Vaccination rates are rising in rural America amid the shrinking supply of monoclonal antibodies in seven states. Monoclonal antibodies target the part of the virus that causes COVID-19 that allows it to enter a host cell by binding to it, preventing it from infecting human cells. The government shipped over two million doses to 8,000 hospitals in the country, but 44% of the supply has already been used up, according to Georgia Health News.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO