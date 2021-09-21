CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pager Secures $70 Million in Funding to Drive Expansion of Virtual Care in United States, Latin America and Worldwide

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Pager, a leading virtual care navigation and collaboration platform, announced it has raised $70 million as part of an equity and debt financing round. The Series-C round was led by Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, an affiliate of Susquehanna International Group LLLP (SIG), and included new and existing financial and strategic investors, including an affiliate of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey’s largest health insurer. Debt financing was provided by Silicon Valley Bank.

