Pager Secures $70 Million in Funding to Drive Expansion of Virtual Care in United States, Latin America and Worldwide

The pandemic has defined the future of virtual healthcare as the importance of providing unfettered access to essential healthcare services grew dramatically as society adjusted to the new dynamic. The adoption is expected to endure. In fact, virtual care visits for outpatient care increased 38x in February of this year compared to February of 2020. Despite surging usage and an increased willingness from both consumers and providers, the virtual healthcare journey experience can still be quite fragmented. Pager is a comprehensive virtual care platform that helps patients from initial triage to follow-up care, all in a seamless experience. Offered primarily through health plans and health care organizations, the platform is always accessible to allow access to nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, and advocates while allowing users to manage nearly every facet of healthcare including triage, telemedicine, appointment scheduling, e-prescriptions, post-care follow-ups, care advocacy, billing, and customer service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO