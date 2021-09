Katy Hefner and Abby MillerIn the past, when we, (and maybe you), have thought of the word recovery, the recovery from addiction has been the focus. This year we have all experienced so many losses and struggles to regain, return and accept different issues and situations in our own lives and those of people close to us — in our community and in the world. In the process, the word recovery has taken on a whole new meaning.

