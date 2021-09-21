CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading Robots – How Effective Are They?

By Dany Mawas
Traders looking to utilize trading robots in their trades must ensure they do their homework and only choose those with a validated track record. Emotional attachment, more commonly referred to as emotional trading, is one of the most detrimental contributors to an online trader’s profitability and overall market success. Emotions such as fear, greed, hope, and frustration, can cause traders to think irrationally and often result in increased risk and making the wrong trading decisions.

