Positive topline results for Pfizer/BioNTech jab in five to 11-year-olds
Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for use in children aged five to 11 years old. Results from a Phase II/III trial showed a favourable safety profile and ‘robust’ neutralising antibody response in children aged five- to 11-years-old using a two-dose vaccine regimen, administered 21 days apart. The study tested a smaller dose – 10 µg – in this study compared to the higher dose – 30µg – used for people aged 12 years and older.www.pharmatimes.com
Comments / 1