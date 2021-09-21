CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Positive topline results for Pfizer/BioNTech jab in five to 11-year-olds

By Lucy Parsons
pharmatimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and BioNTech have announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for use in children aged five to 11 years old. Results from a Phase II/III trial showed a favourable safety profile and ‘robust’ neutralising antibody response in children aged five- to 11-years-old using a two-dose vaccine regimen, administered 21 days apart. The study tested a smaller dose – 10 µg – in this study compared to the higher dose – 30µg – used for people aged 12 years and older.

www.pharmatimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
New York Post

FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

The Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward approving a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, according to a report. The agency is satisfied that the dosage level would provide enough protection against the virus, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. Moderna had pushed for...
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#Pfizer Biontech Jab#European Medicines Agency
Davenport Journal

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted COVID-19 vaccine testing data to the FDA in hopes of getting approval for use on children 5-11 years old

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Pfizer and BioNTech received positive results from the trial on Sept. 20. They say the trial included 2,268 young participants. Pfizer and BioNTech officials say the vaccine demonstrated a favorable safety profile and elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses using a two-dose regimen. As...
AFP

Pfizer submits data to authorize Covid vaccine in young children

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they had begun submitting data to the US Food and Drug Administration for the highly anticipated authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave driven by the Delta variant, and inoculating this age group is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the pandemic. "These data have been shared with the FDA for the Agency's initial review," the companies said in a statement. "A formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the companies Covid-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 years of age is expected to follow in the coming weeks," they added, with submissions to the European Medicines Agency and others also planned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tidewater News

Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Data on Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that that they had submitted knowledge to the Food and Drug Administration that the businesses mentioned confirmed their coronavirus vaccine is secure and efficient in kids ages 5 to 11. The firms mentioned they’d submit a proper request to regulators to permit...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Sanofi drops plans for messenger RNA vaccine against virus

French drugmaker Sanofi said Tuesday it was shelving plans for a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing.The Paris-based company said it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate that is already undergoing late stage human trials. That vaccine, developed jointly with Britain s GlaxoSmithKline, is based on the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19.Messenger RNA vaccines use a different technology that uses genetic information from the virus to trigger an immune response. This technology is already being used in the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.“From a public health...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
crowleytoday.com

Pfizer says its COVID vaccine is safe for 5-11 year olds

There soon may be a COVID-19 vaccination available for children ages 5 and up. Since the pandemic began, over 5 million cases have been reported among children and teens, but the delta variant has increased the number of hospitalizations. At least 460 children have died from the virus and others...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Oxford Eagle

Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children 5 to 11 years old

In a pivotal trial for the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has received results showing the vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to people ages 12 and older from around the world and the immunity it offers could possibly be extended to younger children, who have been vulnerable since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
contagionlive.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in 5-11 Year Olds Found Safe, Elicits Immune Response

A smaller dosage was used and with their results the two companies plan to submit their data to governmental regulatory agencies around the world. Pfizer and BioNTech announced their COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2 (Comirnaty), provided an immune response and a favorable safety profile in children 5 to 11 years of age using a two-dose regimen of 10 µg administered 21 days apart.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KPBS

Parents React To Pfizer Announcement Of Vaccine For 5-to-11 Year Olds

The news of possible COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5- to 11-years old has caught the attention of parents who want to keep their children safe. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that its vaccine is safe for children in that age group. The drug makers say clinical trials show the shots appear to generate a robust immune response much like the results in adults and teens.
AFP

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly. "In participants five to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralising antibody responses," US giant Pfizer and its German partner said in a joint statement.
Newsday

Doctor says Pfizer-BioNTech found the 'perfect dose' for 5- to 11-year-olds

Allowing younger children to receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in battling the virus and infectious delta variant, pediatric health care specialists on Long Island said Monday. Clinical trials of the vaccine in 5- to 11-year-olds showed it was both safe and provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy