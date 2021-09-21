Positive topline results for Pfizer/BioNTech jab in five to 11-year-olds

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they had begun submitting data to the US Food and Drug Administration for the highly anticipated authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11. Children have been infected in greater numbers in the latest wave driven by the Delta variant, and inoculating this age group is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the pandemic. "These data have been shared with the FDA for the Agency's initial review," the companies said in a statement. "A formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the companies Covid-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 years of age is expected to follow in the coming weeks," they added, with submissions to the European Medicines Agency and others also planned.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO