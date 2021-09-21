The Sonos Roam speaker just got a major connectivity fix

Sonos today rolled out an update that targets one speaker and one speaker only — and it may well drastically improve the super-popular (and very portable) Sonos Roam. There actually are four fixes in Update 13.3, which is available now via all of Sonos’ platforms, which includes Android, iOS, iPad OS, MacOS, Windows 8 and up, and Amazon Fire OS 7 and up. Half of the bullet points tackle battery life specifically, which has been a sore spot for Roam owners from the get-go. And battery most certainly is an important feature of a portable speaker, second only to sound quality — especially for one that costs $179 at retail. (Now’s a good time to remind everyone that Sonos speakers have gotten a little more expensive of late.)