Candidates Differ on Some Racial Justice Issues During NAACP Forum
Local candidates offered differing takes on police oversight and demographic disparities in public schools during a candidate forum last night. The Arlington branch of the NAACP hosted Monday’s forum, featuring the four Arlington County Board candidates — incumbent and Democrat Takis Karantonis and independents Mike Cantwell, Audrey Clement and Adam Theo — as well as School Board candidates Mary Kadera and former Congressional candidate Major Mike Webb.www.arlnow.com
