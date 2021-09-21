CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Judgment: How to Heal

By Matt Villei
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest outing from critically acclaimed game creator Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is Lost Judgment, the sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit, Judgment. Taking control of lawyer turned private detective Takayuki Yagami, you are going to need to face some tough battles as you investigate the criminal underworld. After taking a few hits its important to know how to get that health back, so allow me to help with that. This guide will show you how to heal in Lost Judgment.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Lost Judgment' Review: A Captivating Murder Mystery With Heart

I won’t beat around the bush: Lost Judgment is absolutely worth your time. A sequel to the 2018 Yakuza spin-off Judgment, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s latest entry in the legendary beat-em-up series is an immaculate murder mystery that defies any and all of the stereotypes that lay before it. Possessing both heart and a level head, Lost Judgment is a game carried by loveable characters, a captivating story, and masterful subversion. The game’s sheer charm, coupled with its engaging story, makes for a tour de force both longtime fans of the Yakuza series and casual gamers alike are sure to fall completely in love with.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Lost Judgment impressions: 15 wild hours in Yokohama

Note: These impressions are based on the final review code of the game, tested on PS5, and made available by Sega ahead of its September 24 launch. At a glance, Lost Judgment may seem intimidating to anyone who hasn't graduated from Sega's school of hard Yakuza knocks. To start, it’s a spinoff of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s long-running crime series, which is saddled with a truckload of backstory. On top of that, it’s a direct follow-up to 2019’s Judgment, the first game from that spinoff. Finally, the overwhelming, unadulterated immersion into modern Japan that Yakuza games are known for doesn’t really feel like anything else in video games.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Lost Judgment is a bigger sequel with more Yakuza charm

In many ways, Lost Judgment embodies everything a good sequel should. Its world is far more vast than its predecessor, it improves on the original entry’s weaknesses, and it offers a compelling narrative to fans — whether they’re drenched in a litany of side quests or tackling the main path head-on. But while Yagami’s second outing is more sprawling and silly than its predecessor, it’s also proof that bigger isn’t always better.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Lost Judgment#Recovery#D Pad
waytoomany.games

Review – Lost Judgment

You all know I love me some Yakuza. Even the weakest titles in the franchise are, in my opinion, great games, like Yakuza 3 or Dead Souls. Judgment, their first major spinoff not starring best daddy Kiryu, was an excellent game, but compared to its predecessor, it felt less captivating and soulless. I wanted to like the game more than I did, mostly due to how little I cared about its protagonist, Yagami. Lost Judgment, a sequel to the 2019 game, fixes most of the issues I had with that title. In fact, I can easily say it’s now one of my favorite Yakuza titles of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Highlights Combat And Dancing In New Video

Lost Judgment is almost here. The sequel to Sega’s Yakuza spin-off is looking to once again bring us into a world of investigations, murder, beat’em up combat and strange, offbeat side content. We’ve seen a good deal of the game already, including a look at the game’s impressive English cast. Now we can see a little more of the latter two with a new gameplay video.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prologue - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

In Ijincho, a body is found in an abandoned building. Meanwhile, miles away in Kamurocho, the Yagami Detective Agency is helping a young woman find out if her new boyfriend is ripping her off. 00:00 - Intro 07:25 - Tail Kosuke 21:16 - Find a way to sneak into the building 30:44 - Head Upstairs without Getting Spotted 36:37 - Defeat Kosuke 49:53 - Visiting Genda Law 58:17 - Defeat the Owner of the Shady Bar 1:10:58 - Return to Yagami Detective Agency For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected – How to Get Tome of Town Portal

Diablo 2: Resurrected just released as a complete remaster to the original Diablo 2 and Lord of Destruction expansion. With the new quality of life changes, updated visual design, and the game’s release on consoles, both new and veteran players are eager to check out the new changes that Diablo 2: Resurrected has. However, many features have been unchanged. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get a Tome of Town Portal in Diablo 2: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
thenerdstash.com

Why Hades is Must for Mythology Lovers This Fall

Hades has emerged as one of the must-play games for the last quarter of this year. The reinterpretation of mythology, the beautiful graphics, and the engaging characters and story have all combined to form a brilliant game. With so many games to play this year, the colder months will just...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Kleavor and New Characters

A brand new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer was dropped earlier this morning via the official Pokémon Twitter page. Within this trailer was a host of new information for the game, including the reveal of a new evolution for Scyther, the concept of Pokémon nobles, more details on character customization, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy