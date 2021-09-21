CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco International is first airport to require workers get COVID-19 vaccine

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24otwN_0c3bBAwF00
A couple pushes baggage toward the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on March 19, 2020. The airport said all workers must now be vaccinated against COVID-19. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- San Francisco International Airport became the first airport to require all workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, the city announced.

The new rules require on-site personnel to be either vaccinated or, if exempt, to be tested weekly for the novel coronavirus.

"We know that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 transmission and reduce hospitalizations and deaths," Mayor London Breed said. "This new requirement supports our aggressive measures to protect the health and safety of our region and our continued economic recovery. I want to thank SFO for their continued leadership protecting our city and its visitors."

The airport offers free COVID-19 vaccines at the on-site SFO Medical Clinic as well as rapid testing at various airport locations. Workers can obtain exemptions for medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs.

"As SFO prepares for the upcoming holiday travel season, and the return of pre-pandemic passenger levels, we have an obligation to provide a safe airport facility for the traveling public and our on-site employees," airport Director Ivar Satero said. "According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent transmission of COVID-19."

Several businesses across the country have implemented similar rules for employees, including United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, while Delta Airlines is requiring all new hires to be vaccinated and is increasing health insurance premiums for existing employees who don't get the shot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Study links air pollution to 6M premature births in 2019

Air pollution impacts the youngest humans, with new research linking dirty air to almost 6 million premature births and almost 3 million underweight babies worldwide in 2019. More than 90% of the world's population lives with polluted outdoor air, a new study points out. And its effects continue through the...
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy