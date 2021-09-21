CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkfish sidelined due to tendon injury

Monkfish will not run this term (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Archive)

Monkfish has been ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury, while stablemate Min has been retired.

Monkfish was a three-times Grade One winner over fences last term, including the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but was beaten by fellow Willie Mullins inmate Colreevy on his final outing of the year at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old was already among the favourites for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, but he will not be racing this term.

Mullins told sportinglife.com: “Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off.”

The Closutton handler also reports Min, a seven-times Grade One winner, will bow out after suffering an injury when pulled up in the Ryanair Chase back in March.

Mullins added: “He gave Susannah and Rich (Ricci, owners) and the team here some wonderful days over the years, including the win at Cheltenham, and was a tremendous horse.”

