Larned Indian wins Scott City tennis title
SCOTT CITY — Larned's No. 2 singles Sarah Manry (13-1) survived a pair of tiebreakers and edged Colby's Paige DeGood 6-4 in the championship match at the Scott City Tennis Invitational. Manry won identical 7-6 (7-5) tiebreakers against Garden City's Danica Galia and Scott City's Brynna Barnett. Great Bend's kaylin Wahlmeier handed Manry her lone singles loss, 8-2. Larned's No. 1 singles Ella McNett finished runner-up with a 6-0 loss to Colby's Hayden Bellamy. No. 1 doubles Kathryn Holt/Abby Holt (13-5) placed third with a 6-3 victory over Colby's Sam Diedrich/Jeana Unruh. No. 2 doubles Reese Watkins/Breanna Hemken finished 2-2.
