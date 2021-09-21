CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

By Nicole Acosta
 7 days ago
Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say stabbed another woman in Newark last week.

Officers responding to Riverview Court around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 discovered a woman who said she had been stabbed with a knife by a woman she knew following an altercation, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The suspect -- identified as 24-year-old Aliyah T. Napier -- reportedly fled in a black Nissan SUV after dropping the knife.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, O'Hara said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Napier, of Newark on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

She is described as 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the police division’s website.

Chuck Bronz
7d ago

turn yaself in boo u ain't Gon nuthn but a few months if dat probably jus R.O.R u if anything sumthn lite I'll putt sum bread on ya bookz

Frank James
7d ago

Come on girl. You can do better than that. Don't throw your life away for petty things.

Really?
7d ago

To bad not bad looking she'll be good young fresh meat for all the dikes in the Women's Penitentiary

