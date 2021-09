When you think of Halloween, you may think of costumes, candy and Charlie Brown, but it’s also the time of year when you get to dress up a pumpkin or two. Pumpkin decorating is one of the many highlights of this spooky holiday, but don’t worry if your carving skills aren’t something to brag about. There are still plenty of no-carve options (like even being able to reuse some of the pesky fall leaves around your yard) that are fun and festive. Here is a wide range of pumpkin decorating ideas for Halloween crafters of all levels and for everyone in your family to enjoy. Grab your scissors, markers, paint, scrapbook paper and glue, and give your pumpkin an entirely new look.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO