New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome’s roof after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans arena caught fire. The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to the rooftop fire shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A short time later, fire officials say, the flames were under control. Crews have been power washing the roof to prepare it to be painted. Authorities said it appeared a pressure washer caught fire. Damage was still being assessed. Emergency officials said on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with minor burns.