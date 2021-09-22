CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Rushed To Court Demanding Divorce Records Be Sealed Days Before 'DWTS' Debut

Cover picture for the articleReal Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore doesn’t want the public to know all the details of her nasty split from her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly. According to court documents obtained by Radar, last week, Kenya filed a motion in her nasty divorce pleading for the case to be sealed and for her financial records only to be shown in court.

