'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Shereé Whitfield Gets A Brand New Face Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Season 14 Comeback

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShereé Whitfield is getting ready for her Real Housewives of Atlanta comeback! The 51-year-old Bravo alum was spotted getting some work done to her face just days after it was reported she's returning to the franchise for Season 14. Article continues below advertisement. Shereé was seen getting some changes done...

