Jobless rates down in nine-county area

COLUMBUS — Unemployment rates for August declined in all of the counties surrounding Allen County.

Mercer County had the area’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.4%, which is .4 percentage points lower than it was in July.

Allen and Hardin Counties tied for the highest jobless rates, at 5.3%.

Allen County’s rate dropped an entire percentage point, while Hardin County’s rate dropped 1.3 percentage points from July to August.

In other counties, Auglaize County went from 4.5% in July to 4% in August. Hancock County’s jobless rate fell from 4.9% to 4.2%. Logan County dropped from 4.9% to 4.5%. Putnam County went from 4% to 3.7%. Van Wert County went from 4.7% to 4.1%.

When you compare the August unemployment rate this year to a year earlier, Allen County went from 8.5% in August 2020 to 6.3% in August 2021, the biggest drop in all of the nine counties surveyed.

In Ohio, the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% in August of this year, identical to the rate in July.

