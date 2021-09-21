CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Says Vaccine Trial Shows “Robust” Response In Kids 5 To 11

By Gina Cook
 8 days ago
Monday September 20, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 trials in children ages 5 to 11 years age is showing "robust" results. This is certainly remarkable news and the approval for children to be vaccinated, couldn't come faster for most parents. According to CNN the highly anticipated news, came by way of the phase 2/3 trials and revealed the Covid-19 vaccine was safe and that it generated a "robust" antibody response in children in this age group.

