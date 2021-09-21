CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx to increase prices before, after the holidays

By Scripps National
tmj4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFexEx announced price increases that will begin ahead of the holidays. Starting Nov. 1, the shipping company will add a fuel surcharge to FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight shipments. Another price increase to those same services will begin on Jan. 3, 2022. The increase is expected to be...

RETAIL

