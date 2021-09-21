CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme volcanism did not cause the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in the journal Geology rules out that extreme volcanic episodes had any influence on the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous. The results confirm the hypothesis that it was a giant meteorite impact what caused the great biological crisis that ended up with the non-avian dinosaur lineages and other marine and terrestrial organisms 66 million years ago.

