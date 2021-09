Steph Curry came through to the Met Gala this week in a fit that debuted before he was even born. The Golden State Warriors guard attended the star-studded event in New York City with his wife Ayesha on Monday. Curry was wearing a black suit with some gold embellishment. He shared some pictures from the evening on Instagram and included an old picture of Michael Jackson in a similar outfit, leaving no doubt as to who his inspiration for the look was.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO