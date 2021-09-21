Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

The Lee County School Board has told the Florida Department of Education that the county’s school mask mandates will remain in place. The board members wrote to Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran: “The SDLC shares the concerns of our governmental leaders and recognizes that we want the best for our students while respecting the rights of all of our parents. The decision made by the SDLC strikes that balance. The face-covering guidelines are necessary, reasonable, and narrowly tailored to address the health crisis in our local community. The guidelines are essential to keeping schools open and operational under exigent circumstances.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO