CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Frank Herbert wrote ‘Dune’ in this California estate listed for $1.6 million

By TJ Macias
Macon Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beautiful Bay Area home where famous science fiction writer Frank Herbert wrote his 1965 novel “Dune” has landed on the California real estate market for $1.59 million. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which sits on Mississippi Street in San Francisco, comes with a wide variety of features, including some unforgettable...

www.macon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macon Telegraph

Stunning Wyoming ranch where ‘The Polar Express’ was written lists for $17.5 million

The Wyoming estate where the beloved children’s book “The Polar Express” was said to have been written has landed on the real estate market in Jackson for $17.5 million. The book’s author and illustrator, the famous Chris Van Allsburg who also wrote “Jumanji”, lived in the six-bedroom, six-bathroom estate dubbed Polar X Ranch in the 1980s, listing agent Andrew Ellett with Engel & Volkers Jackson Hole told Mansion Global.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
seattlepi.com

'Dune' Hits $76 Million at International Box Office

Moviegoers, at least at the international box office, have kept the ticket sales flowing for “Dune,” the big-budget reimagining of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel. The movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), brought in $26.3 million from 32 overseas markets in its second weekend of release. It has generated $76.5 million to date, a solid tally given that many parts of the international box office have been slow to recover from COVID-19. However, the Warner Bros. and Legendary film cost $165 million to produce, meaning it will need to generate nothing short of a tidy sum in theaters to turn a profit. “Dune” doesn’t debut in the U.S. — a key market for the film — until Oct. 22, when it will land simultaneously on HBO Max. The interplanetary tale, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, will open in China in late October, which is promising because many recent Hollywood movies haven’t been granted permission to screen in the world’s biggest movie market.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Zendaya
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothee Chalamet
San Francisco Chronicle

Gap's Fisher family estate in Atherton listed for $100 million

If you have $100 million to spare, the right property just hit the market. An 8-acre property in Atherton that for years has been the summer estate of the Fisher family, founders of the Gap retail and clothing chain, is now on offer through Compass Real Estate. The residence at...
ATHERTON, CA
Boston Globe

Fall House Hunt: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry lists Duxbury estate for $4.5 million

When Aerosmith sang “Livin’ on the Edge,” they probably weren’t talking about prime real estate in Duxbury. But that’s just what you’ll find in guitarist Joe Perry’s 7.14-acre estate known as Brook Haven Farm, which just hit the market for $4,500,000. For weeks, the estate at 1405 and 1399 Tremont...
DUXBURY, MA
FOXBusiness

Southern California estate sells for $33.9 million, a 38% discount, from its original ask

A nearly 13,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in southern California recently sold for just under $33.9 million, about 38% lower than its original asking price. The San Clemente, California, home, which has seven en-suite bedrooms and three powder rooms, was first listed in 2016 for $55 million, according to listing records. It was relisted for $44 million in 2017 and again earlier this summer for $38 million, its most recent asking price.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Realtor#Sf Gate#Analog Magazine
Awesome 92.3

Joe Perry Lists ‘Magnificent’ Country Estate for $4.5 Million

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has put his expansive seven acre estate in Duxbury, Mass. up for sale at an asking price of $4.5 million. Dubbed Brook Haven Farm, the stunning property is loaded with highlights, including a rooftop garden, double entrance gates, private gym, detached barn and a swimming pool in the shape of a guitar.
REAL ESTATE
27east.com

Abraham Baker House In East Hampton Sells For $1.6 Million

The circa-1745 Abraham Baker House, once the home of the Riding Club of East Hampton, has sold for $1.6 million after last asking $1.75 million. The historic shingle-style house at 9 Cross Highway falls under East Hampton Town’s “special historic landmark” designation, which means the new owner has the opportunity to build a second dwelling on the 0.9-acre property abutting the East Hampton Village estate section. The law is designed to encourage the preservation and restoration of historic houses while allowing homeowners to use a property to its full potential.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
irei.com

Dune Real Estate Partners names chief administrative officer – investments

Dune Real Estate Partners has named Elizabeth Burban to the newly created position of chief administrative officer – investments. Based in the firm’s New York office, Burban will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Dune’s sourcing, asset-management and project-management functions to support the firm’s investment team. Burban joins...
REAL ESTATE
IGN

Dune Debuts Internationally With $36.8 Million, Shang-Chi Reaches $320 Million

Dune has officially made its international debut in theaters in 24 markets with total earnings of $36.8 million. Furthermore, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has not only reached $320 million overseas, but it has also secured a third-straight domestic box office win. While Dune doesn't release in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Concedes Rushed Rollout of HBO Max Day-and-Date Plan

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said he rushed the communication of his decision to place Warner Bros.’s 2021 film slate on HBO Max and should’ve taken “the better part of a month” to speak with the more than 170 individuals impacted by the day-and-date shift. “I will be the first one to say, and the responsibility rests on my shoulders, that, in hindsight, we should have taken the better part of a month to have over 170 conversations — which is the number of participants that are in our 2021 film slate,” Kilar said on Tuesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference. “We...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Sundance Hires New CEO: Joana Vicente Will Leave TIFF to Succeed Keri Putnam

It’s the changing of the film festival guard as Toronto International Film Festival co-head and executive director Joana Vicente steps down from her TIFF role after three years to return to her roots in American independent film. She will take over as CEO of the Sundance Institute, succeeding influential CEO Keri Putnam, who exited earlier this year after 10 years. Vicente’s last day at TIFF will be October 31, and she will begin her role at the start of November, working between the Institute’s Park City, Los Angeles, and New York City offices. The search for her replacement was led by Sundance...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to the Met Gala: Former Disney Exec Agnes Chu is Revolutionizing Condé Nast Entertainment

On the second Monday of September, just one week ahead of her one-year anniversary as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, Agnes Chu attended her first Met Gala. She walked the red carpet outside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inside, she sat at a table opposite Elon Musk, where she took in a tribute to Broadway and Justin Bieber’s “jaw-dropping” live performance. She also had a bit of a “geeky girl” reaction when meeting “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. But beyond the glitz and glamour of celebrity run-ins, Chu’s first Met Gala held larger significance. The...
BUSINESS
Collider

Natalie Zea on ‘La Brea,’ Why She Demanded a Costume Change, and How the NBC Series Has a “Pretty Big Gasp Moment”

From creator David Appelbaum, the NBC fantasy adventure series La Brea explores what happens when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people into it and separating the Harris family. While Eve (Natalie Zea) and son Josh (Jack Martin) are in a strange and dangerous primeval land, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) are left searching for answers in the hopes of somehow finding a way to reunite.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy