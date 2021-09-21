Daily, Weekly, And Capstone Challenges: Halo Infinite Devs Talk About Progression
343 Industries' latest Halo Waypoint blog piece for Halo Infinite is a big one, featuring interviews with staff talking about Big Team Battle mode (described as "sandbox unleashed"), the Academy (which will be continually updated with new experiences), and a few stories about development -- it turns out that "shipping a AAA flagship title amidst a global pandemic and everyone is working from home" is hard! If you're a Halo fan and have an hour or so to kill, you're welcome to read the whole thing.www.mmobomb.com
Comments / 0