Daily, Weekly, And Capstone Challenges: Halo Infinite Devs Talk About Progression

By Jason Winter
mmobomb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries' latest Halo Waypoint blog piece for Halo Infinite is a big one, featuring interviews with staff talking about Big Team Battle mode (described as "sandbox unleashed"), the Academy (which will be continually updated with new experiences), and a few stories about development -- it turns out that "shipping a AAA flagship title amidst a global pandemic and everyone is working from home" is hard! If you're a Halo fan and have an hour or so to kill, you're welcome to read the whole thing.

