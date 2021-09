CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – With the coronavirus mutating and now sweeping through our younger, unvaccinated generations, teachers say it’s worse now than ever before. “We all went into last year thinking it was going to be the most difficult year of our lives and maybe up to that point it was but this year has been so much worse because this new strain is hitting kids,” says Amanda Edens. East Side Elementary Teacher.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO