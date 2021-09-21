CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinedigm Cements Position In Horror Streaming With Second Acquisition Before Halloween

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) acquired the American horror genre website, 'Bloody Disgusting.'. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. It follows the acquisition of genre streamer Screambox earlier this year. The acquisitions set Cinedigm for streaming screamfest with subscription-based, ad-supported, and FAST linear options, just in time for Halloween. Cinedigm...

