Dennis and Linda Fenton Establish Matthew and Kathy Croughan Endowed Scholarship in Bioprocessing
A generous $1M gift from Dennis and Linda Fenton to Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) has established the Matthew and Kathy Croughan Endowed Scholarship in Bioprocessing. Through this gift, the endowed scholarship will increase access to careers in the biopharmaceutical industry for underprivileged women. Eligible students may be enrolled in either the Master of Business and Science concentration in Bioprocessing or the Master of Engineering in Biopharmaceutical Processing programs.www.kgi.edu
