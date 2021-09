Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had one of the best performances of his career Sunday in the team's overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. Henry was a force to be reckoned with, as he nearly single-handedly willed the team to a walkoff victory against Russell Wilson and Co. The tank of a rusher dominated both on the ground and in the air as part of the passing game, the latter of which was an unexpected surprise. While he may not get 41 touches every week, Henry's workload and nose for the endzone should yield another high-scoring fantasy season.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO